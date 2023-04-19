Six Labuan prisoners released in conjunction with Aidilfitri

LABUAN (Apr 19): Six Muslim inmates were released from Labuan Prison under the Ihsan Madani Prisoners’ Release on Licence (OBB) programme (Awaited Return) on Wednesday in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Labuan Correctional Centre assistant director Supt Richard Robin said one of them is from Sipitang, Sabah, and the rest are from Labuan.

He said they are among the more than 1, 000 prisoners nationwide chosen for the OBB programme beginning Wednesday.

The released prisoners were met by family members and relatives outside the prison premises.

“The OBB release is meant to provide inmates with the opportunity to celebrate Aidilfitri with their beloved families to strengthen family ties.

“All of them were due for release next month or in the next two months. They have demonstrated good behaviour and fully complied with the rehabilitation programmes throughout their detention,” he told reporters after their release at the LCC on Jalan Bukit Timbalai.

Richard said the OBB initiative was also aimed at reducing the number of recidivists and congestion in prison.

“We hope family members openly accept the return of the inmates, so that they can redeem themselves and return to normal life,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said the Prisons Department will implement the Ihsan Madani OBB programme involving more than 1,000 prisoners in the months of Ramadan and Syawal. – Bernama