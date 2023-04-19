SK Laksamana in need of more special education teachers, says MP

KUCHING (April 19): SK Laksamana needs more teachers for its Special Education Integration Programme (PPKI) classes, said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

He said at present SK Laksamana has 88 children with special needs such as autism, Down syndrome, and dyslexia.

“The school has 10 classes and is supposed to have 15 teachers, but presently only 13 teachers. For that, I will help to convey the need to the Deputy Minister of Education (Lim Hui Ying).

“To teach children with autism and Down syndrome is not an easy job, but we must try our very best to give them as best as possible the fundamentals that they need in future. Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to provide them with sufficient teaching staff and facilities,” he said in a statement today.

Chong had officiated at the school’s Autism and Down Syndrome Awareness Day yesterday.

He commended SK Laksamana teachers for their passion and patience in teaching pupils under the PPKI programme.

“We will try our best to help upgrade the facilities of the school so as to provide a good learning environment for the kids,” he added.

Among those present during the event were headmaster Mahdi Mantali, parent-teacher association chairman Boniface Lembang Jingai, and senior assistant (special education) Abang Mohd Firdaus Abang Madehi.