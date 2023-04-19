S’wak Prisons director: Inmates serving below 3 years to be considered for release on licence programme

KUCHING (April 19): The Malaysian Prisons Department is in the process of enhancing the Prisoners’ Release on Licence (PBSL) programme to include inmates serving sentences less than three years.

Sarawak Prisons director Mohd Andri Md Ridzwan said presently, the PBSL programme is only for prisoners or inmates serving sentences under one year and the parole programme is for one year or more.

“When it involves inmates serving sentences under three years, more people get the opportunity to be eligible, and it will be faster for employers to re-employ them.

“The special parole programme for sentences of three years or more will be considered and it is being worked on by the department and the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he told reporters after the launching of ‘Sesi Ziarah Sumbangsih Raya 2023’ at Puncak Borneo Prison Complex by Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah today.

Mohd Andri added that PBSL is a monthly programme but it was launched simultaneously across the country today in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He explained that around 1,000 inmates who were eligible would be released under the ‘Ihsan Madani Kepulangan Yang Dinanti’ programme, and granted a nationwide licence to return to their families and employers.

“For Sarawak, we are not missing out, as we provide PBSL to two prison institutions – Puncak Borneo Prison with a total of 16 inmates, most of whom are with their families and some are with employers, and Miri Central Prison for three inmates.

“Our observation is that most of the family members give support by picking the inmates and some are picked by their employers and given a place to work during the given period,” he said.

According to him, PBSL is a programme that is based on a study on developed countries, where an offender undergoes a rehabilitation programme before they return to society.

“Meaning, it is not appropriate to release them from the prison directly to the community. There should be a transition period before they are released back to the community but are still under supervision and rehabilitation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said for the state government, one of the efforts to help prisoners or inmates is the Low Income Family Empowerment (LIFE) support group.

“LIFE is more about helping them with business start-up grants and it focuses on a group that is poor and this group is rarely given the help of other agencies in the poverty alleviation programme.

“Here, we work with the Prisons Department to get suitable clients included under LIFE.

“Apart from capital aid for the inmates, we will also look at the needs of their families, because their family members are an important environment for these prison inmates,” she said.