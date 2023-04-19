Territorial Army, Armed Forces, maritime volunteers to get special Aidilfitri aid

SHAH ALAM (April 19): The government has decided to extend the Aidilfitri Special Financial Aid to three more volunteer bodies, namely the Territorial Army Regiment, Armed Forces Reserve Force (PSAT) and Malaysian Maritime Volunteer Corps (PSMM).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was in response to applications submitted by these bodies.

“There were applications made for allowance for volunteers, namely territorial army volunteers (Territorial Army Regiment), armed forces volunteers (PSAT) and maritime volunteers (PSMM).

“All will come under the category of Aidilfitri aid for volunteers,” he told reporters after a walkabout to meet with traders at the PKNS Ramadan Bazaar here today.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry said 26,000 people from the three volunteer bodies would receive the Aidilfitri Special Financial Aid involving an allocation RM7.8 million.

Last March 29, the government announced that more than 200,000 people comprising members of the Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department, Malaysia Civil Defence Force, police volunteers and volunteer firefighters would receive the Aidilfitri financial aid of RM300 each. – Bernama