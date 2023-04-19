TYT, Premier to hold Hari Raya open houses in Kuching

KUCHING (April 19): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will hold their Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house on the first and second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Astana in Petra Jaya, here.

According to a press statement, Taib and Raghad will receive state and federal Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, and other local dignitaries from 11am to 1pm and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

On the second day, they will receive members of the public and other well-wishers from 11am to 1pm.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang will be holding their Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Borneo Convention Centre (BCCK).

In a press statement, the Sarawak Premier’s office said should the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri fall on Friday (April 21), the open house will be held from 3pm to 6pm.

The open house on the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri would then be held from 10am to 2.30pm.

However, should the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri be on Saturday (April 22), the Premier’s open house will be held from 10.30am to 4pm, while the open house on the second day will be from 10am to 2pm.

The public is invited to attend the open houses in appropriate modest attire.