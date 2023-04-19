Venomous cobra decides Marudi longhouse living room best spot for a rest

MIRI (April 19): A cobra took a liking to a living room in Rumah Gudang, Marudi early this morning and decided to take a rest there.

Residents discovered the uninvited venomous guest and quickly called the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

Bomba Miri spokesperson Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said in a statement a team of three firefighters from Marudi fire station was deployed to the scene located 19km away after receiving a call at 6.41am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that they found the cobra on a chair in a living room of the longhouse.

“It took about four minutes for the firefighters to capture the reptile, measuring one-metre-long and release it back into its natural habitat,” he said.

The operation ended safely at 7.08am.