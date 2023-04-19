Wednesday, April 19
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Venomous cobra decides Marudi longhouse living room best spot for a rest

Venomous cobra decides Marudi longhouse living room best spot for a rest

0
By Jude Toyat on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Firefighters used snake tongs to capture the cobra.

MIRI (April 19): A cobra took a liking to a living room in Rumah Gudang, Marudi early this morning and decided to take a rest there.

Residents discovered the uninvited venomous guest and quickly called the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

Bomba Miri spokesperson Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said in a statement a team of three firefighters from Marudi fire station was deployed to the scene located 19km away after receiving a call at 6.41am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that they found the cobra on a chair in a living room of the longhouse.

“It took about four minutes for the firefighters to capture the reptile, measuring one-metre-long and release it back into its natural habitat,” he said.

The operation ended safely at 7.08am.

Recommended Posts