12-year-old Sarawakian wins triple gold at swimming c’ship in Bukit Jalil

KUCHING (Apr 20): Up and coming Sarawakian swimming star Cayden Mineve Chin scored another breakthrough when he splashed to three gold medals in his pet backstroke events at the recent 58th Milo/MAS Malaysia Invitational Age Group (MIAG) Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The 12-year-old Year 7 student of Borneo International School clocked 30.90s in the Boys Group 3 (11-12 years old) 50m backstroke, 2:26.86s in the 200m backstroke, and 1:07.14s in the 100m backstroke.

He also bagged a silver medal in the 400m individual medley with a time of 5:18.98s, and a bronze medal in the 200m individual medley with a time of 2:28.71s.

“I am very happy with my achievement because this is my first time I qualified for the MIAG after so many years of trying hard in the Sarawak Age Group Championship.

“But I am a little disappointed that I couldn’t beat the qualifying time for the 45th SEA Age Group Swimming Championship. So I’m aiming for that next year,” said Cayden.

The Malaysia Invitational Age Group (MIAG) is one of the qualifying meets for the 45th SEA Age Group.

World Aquatics (FINA) has approved the event as a qualifying to the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Apart from Individual events, Cayden also won gold in the 4x100m medley relay and and the bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

He expressed his gratitude to coaches Voon Yong Hui, Steven Diong, Peter Voon, Abdul Rahman, Teo Ah Hua, and Gary Lau as well as Borneo International School for the morale support and belief in him.

Cayden started swimming with the Power Aquatics Swimming Club (PASC) at the age of five before he later joined Swim Art Aquatic Club.

To prepare for MIAG, Cayden said he had to undergo double-session training under Gary Lau as well as personal training at a hotel pool.

“I trained from 5am to 7.30am and from 6.30pm to 8.30pm every day. After my morning training, I would eat my breakfast in the car while my parents drove me to school.

“And when I came home from school at 3.30pm, I would take a short nap before I go for my training again in the evening,” he said.

Throughout the four-day swimming meet, Cayden had a lot of fun with his teammates and to him, it was a great experience and exposure because he got to meet swimmers from other countries like the Philippines, Mongolia, and Indonesia.

Asked if he had any swimmer idols, he quickly mentioned two names – Welson Sim Wee Sheng and Michael Phelps. Excitedly, he said he had personally met Welson at MIAG.

Welson, who was the first Malaysian swimmer to qualify for the men’s 400m freestyle at the 2016 Summer Olympics, also competed in the Men’s Open at MIAG.

Michael Phelps was a former competitive American swimmer and is the most successful and decorated Olympian of all time with a total of 28 medals.