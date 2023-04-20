460 cops to ensure safe Raya in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): About 460 police officers and personnel will be mobilised under Ops Selamat 20 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Acting Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the theme for this year’s Ops Selamat 20, from April 19 to April 27, is “Rumah Selamat, Selamat Sampai Ke Destinasi” (Safe Home, Safe To Destination).

Jauteh said the operation will involve the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (TEID) of the Sabah Police Contingent (IPK) and other government agencies.

“The focus of Ops Selamat 20 is to ensure smooth traffic flow, reduce accidents and fatal accidents, reduce housebreaking cases and other criminal cases,” he said at the launch of Ops Selamat 20 along Jalan Tuaran Bypass, near Kampung Rampayan in Menggatal on Wednesday.

Also present were Kota Kinabalu deputy police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalsom Idris and TEID-IPK Superintendent Rosdi Mat Jusoh.

Meanwhile, Jauteh said police have identified several accident-prone areas in the state and will mobilise additional officers and personnel to monitor those areas to prevent untoward incidents from happening especially as the community are heading back home for the holiday season.

He also reminded road users to check their vehicle to ensure it is in good condition before starting their journey.

“For those who will be balik kampung, inform the police so MPV teams can make routine patrol in your area,” he said, adding that the public can call the 999 hotline or through the Volunteer SmartPhone (VSP) application.