Abd Karim: S’wak’s own airline proposed after considering many factors

KUCHING (April 20): The idea of establishing Sarawak’s own airline was proposed after the Sarawak government had taken into account various factors, said the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said it is necessary for Sarawak to have its own airline, especially in the run-up to the festive seasons, during which the price of air tickets seem to be soaring.

According to him, for that reason, the government needs to implement the initiative even though the establishment of its own airline is not an easy matter.

“We can look at Malaysia Airlines (MAS) or Air Asia and the establishment of these companies is not something easy. But we (the government) need to provide it especially since Sarawak is on an island.

“It also provides more choices especially for Sarawakians from abroad or the peninsula to return to Sarawak at a reasonable price,” he said.

Abdul Karim was asked to comment today on a statement by Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, that the idea of ​​establishing the airline may not survive and the state government should reveal the cost of its establishment.

Like during the festive season, Dr Yii pointed out, there is always an issue of prices that are too expensive so that it does not make sense to have own airline.

“Many are crying over the ridiculous price of tickets up to RM1,000 for one way from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching.

“When there is a festive season such as Chinese New Year, Gawai, Hari Raya and so on, how much does a plane ticket cost? Miri to Lawas one way can cost around RM700 and it’s crazy,” he remarked.

In this regard, the minister explained that the establishment of the proposed airline is not to make profit, but rather to help the people of Sarawak in terms of easy travel and to improve the tourism industry.

For this reason, he hoped that Dr Yii would support this effort as it is one of the measures to reduce the burden borne by the people.

Regarding the name of the airline, Abdul Karim said they had not come to that stage.

“I hope there will be a good name and I believe it will not be easy to implement because many things need to be managed which involve very expensive costs,” he explained.