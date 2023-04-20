After meeting with Michelle Yeoh, PM Anwar shares Oscar winner’s recollection of life struggle before success (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR (April 20): Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh recounted the hardship and struggle she endured before winning the coveted Oscar award that made her a Hollywood A-lister and icon, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement after the two met in Putrajaya today.

Yeoh, who hails from Ipoh and started out as a beauty pageant winner before taking a leap of faith to venture into the movie industry, is currently back in her home country to meet fans.

She has dedicated her historic award of the Oscars — she is first Asian woman to receive one — to the diverse culture she was raised in, as she expressed gratitude for the constant support Malaysians have shown towards her career as an actor.

Dressed in dark coloured pants paired with a white blouse printed with Asian tiger motif, Yeoh brought with her the Oscar statuette that she later placed on a small coffee table placed between her and the country’s tenth prime minister, who appeared delighted to meet the 60-year-old actor.

“Today, I was graced by the artistic figure Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh who recently won the best leading role for a woman at the 95th Academy Awards,” Anwar said.

“She recalled the joy and pain of the life struggle, especially in her quest to be successful, and she also relayed how the Oscar award is so meaningful to her, her family and Malaysians. Her achievements succeeded in putting the country’s name on the world stage.

“I wish her good luck and continued success!” the prime minister added.

Yeoh won the Oscar for her lead role in the movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has also become the most-awarded movie ever. – Malay Mail