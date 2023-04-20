Ahmad Maslan: Extra public holiday won’t adversely impact private sector, seeks to spread joy

KUCHING (April 20): The federal government’s decision to declare an additional public holiday for Hari Raya Aidilfitri will not adversely impact the private sector, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The Deputy Finance Minister said the move would spread further joy among Malaysians ahead of the celebration this weekend.

“This move by the government is to give cheer to the people during this festive season,” he told reporters during his official visit to Bank Simpanan Nasional Satok branch here today.

He opined the private sector would not bear great losses just because of the additional public holiday.

“So, the holiday is either Friday or Monday. Saturday, Sunday are already a weekend holiday. So, I don’t see the decision to have an additional holiday for Hari Raya would bother the private sector because I think this Raya mood is felt by everyone.

“And even the private sector also gives holidays to their workers because many have applied their leave on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday. So, I think it is not difficult or harmful to the private sector,” he said when asked to comment on the effect of the additional public holiday on businesses.

According to Ahmad Maslan, the decision to give the additional public holiday was not a populist move.

He said it was part of measures to help the people such as lifting all toll charges on highways for four days from April 19-21 and on April 24.

This would help to ease the financial burden as millions of Malaysians making their way back to their hometowns, he said.

“Besides, we already know that measures, for example, free toll charges for four days for this festive season is also a step to help the people,” he said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that Malaysians will get a four-day holiday from Friday to Monday, regardless of whether Hari Raya falls on Friday or Saturday.

However, the move has been criticised by some quarters as being merely populist including by Mydin owner Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin, who told Astro Awani that such a last-minute announcement would put an unnecessary financial burden on businesses.