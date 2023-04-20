Barrier wall built to separate Kpg Assyakirin Phase 2 hall from adjacent cemetery

BINTULU (April 20): A barrier wall has been built at Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2 multipurpose hall to separate the hall from the adjacent cemetery.

The project was implemented through the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) allocation for Tanjong Batu state constituency.

The Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2 Neighbourhood Watch Area (KRT) chairman Abu Bakar Abdul Razak said the barrier wall was built to ensure that the burial site, which is located higher than the hall, is less visible to the villagers.

Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang, together with officials from the Bintulu Public Works Department and the contractor, were present to hand over the RTP project to the Village Security and Development Committee of Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2 yesterday.

“I will help to upgrade the hall in stages because it was found that the facility in the hall was dilapidated and needed repair work so that residents could use the facility comfortably,” said Pang.