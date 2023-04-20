Bomba: Arson suspected in Kota Samarahan landfill fire

KUCHING (April 20): Arson is believed to be the main cause of a fire which broke out in a landfill at Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa in Kota Samarahan today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the fire was fully extinguished at 4pm after the operation began at 4am this morning.

Also destroyed in the fire were several abandoned vehicles that were kept inside the premises which measured to about 750 square metres.

At the scene were firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station who used three water nozzles to contain and extinguish the fire.

According to Bomba, an excavator was also used to deter the fire from spreading.