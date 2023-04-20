Dengue cases up 2.6 pct last week, says health deputy DG

KUALA LUMPUR (April 20): The number of dengue fever cases reported in the 15th epidemiological week (ME) this year from April 9 to 15 increased by 2.6 per cent to 2,399 cases from 2,339 cases in the previous week.

Health deputy director-general (Public Health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli, in a statement today, said one death due to dengue fever complications was also reported during the week.

She said the cumulative number of dengue cases reported so far is 33,325 compared to 10,954 in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 204.2 per cent.

“A total of 21 deaths were also reported compared to five during the same period in 2022,” she said.

Dr Norhayati said dengue hotspot localities also increased to 109 from 93 in the previous week, with 59 in Selangor, Penang (25), Sabah (10), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (six), Kedah (four), Perak (three), and one each in Sarawak and Labuan.

Meanwhile, for chikungunya surveillance, three cases were reported in ME15, taking the cumulative figure to date to 117 cases.

As for Zika surveillance, a total of 795 blood samples and four urine samples were screened, and the results were all negative.

Dr Norhayati reminded the public to discard all containers that can hold water and become a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes during the long holiday in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

She also advised the public to use repellents to protect against mosquito bites, especially when going outdoors, and seek immediate treatment if experiencing dengue symptoms such as sudden high fever, muscle or joint pain, headache and pain behind the eyes. – Bernama

