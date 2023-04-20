Deputy CP: S’wak community ‘eyes and ears’ of police in combating crime

KUCHING (April 20): The police need continuous help from the community to curb criminal activities and create a safe environment for all.

In stating this, Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said it is important for the community to continue to be the eyes and ears of the police so that action can be taken immediately, especially in crime prevention.

“I hope that the community will not completely leave it to the police to carry out the tasks of preventing crime.

“We will be more successful if all levels of society can play the ‘eyes and ears’ and continue to cooperate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he said at the Community Policing Programme held at Farley Kota Samarahan here yesterday.

He said that crimes like burglary and theft including vehicle theft are cases that can be prevented with co-operation between the police and community.

“We need to work together and not be selfish in looking after or caring about the safety of our property and that of others.”

“Therefore, I believe that such cooperation will allow us to live in peace without fear and suspicion,” he said.

On a related matter, Mancha said that the Kota Samarahan district is among the districts with lowest crime index and has crime occurrence under control.

“This low crime index is the result of the hard and continuous efforts of the Sarawak PDRM together with the Kota Samarahan District Police Headquarters (IPD). IPD Kota Samarahan is constantly launching crime prevention operations for the district.

“Therefore, I hope that all parties can play a role in combating any possible criminal activity, and most importantly, not afraid to pass on information to the police,” he said.

The Crime Prevention Awareness Programme is organised by the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) and IPD Kota Samarahan in collaboration with Farley Supermarket.

Present were Sarawak Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) chief SAC Lukas Aket, Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Brodie Brangka, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Dato Peter Minos and Farley Supermarket representatives Lau Siew Whye and Eiyen Lau.