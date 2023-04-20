Dr Sim: Padungan’s White Cat statue in Hari Raya outfit symbolises spirit of unity

KUCHING (April 20): The White Cat statue in Padungan donned in Hari Raya outfit symbolises Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) effort to highlight Kuching as the city of unity and the spirit of Sarawakians coming together to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Apart from that, the statue is not only a landmark in Kuching but also a ‘fashion cat’ that will change into different costumes every holiday season, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

“It is not only about the cat donning costumes according to the festive season, it is beyond all this, it symbolises the people of MBKS making an effort to live up to our image as the city of unity and today, we are coming together to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“In Sarawak, we find every occasion to celebrate together. Be it Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak or Christmas, we always celebrate together, and today the lighting ceremony for our traditional white cat in Padungan here under MBKS, is not just about lighting of the white cat but also the cat donning the Hari Raya Aidilfitri costume.

“This is consistent with the wish of the people of Sarawak to come together to celebrate whatever occasion that we have. During Ramadan we have been invited to many breaking of fast events, we are not only experiencing the wonderful hospitality and the food, but we are very grateful to share the celebration and breaking of fast together,” said Dr Sim when met at the lighting up of the cat statue and fireworks in Padungan on Wednesday night.

MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said this year, the cat’s festivity costumes are made from recycled items in commemoration of the official Earth Day that will be celebrated on April 22, and will be officially launched by the Deputy Premier on April 30.

“We have some recycled items to be displayed and there are a lot of events coming up until July 22,” he said.

On the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, Wee said it reflects the multiracial background of Sarawakians.

“As a non-Muslim, during the fasting month, we learn that it teaches us to see not only the way the Muslims fast, we also learn there’s distinctively a lot of contentment when you fast, and looking into the period of empathy, of course the giving and gratitude.

“We hope that other races can learn from each other on their religion and belief, and that they will be able to continue to live in unity and harmony,” said Wee.

Meanwhile, deputy mayor Hilmy Othman said empathy is not just about fasting but being mindful of the needy.

“Good practices such as giving to the needy ones make us feel we are celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri together with the poor.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our Muslim friends, Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir Batin and echoing what the mayor said, this is a practice and tradition that we practise together in a multi-racial society and we are very proud that we are always together in every festive occasion,” said Hilmy.

With Covid-19 still around, MBKS urged the community to not forget about basic hygiene, to always wear masks when in crowded places, and to wash their hands frequently, and also in view of the humid weather, to refrain from open burning that will cause more air pollution.