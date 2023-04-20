Dr Zaliha: No special Covid-19 SOP for Aidilfitri but don’t let your guard down

KULAI (April 20): The Health Ministry does not plan to introduce any special Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season, despite an increase in cases in recent days.

However, its minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the public are encouraged to comply with the existing Covid-19 SOP, especially when it comes to face masks.

She said the current SOP is enough to control the spread of any Covid-19 virus, including contagious Omicron sub-variants.

“At present, the Covid-19 situation is under control and the transmission of the new Omicron sub-variant is also very low,” said Dr Zaliha during a visit and donation ceremony in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital here today.

Also present were Deputy Communications and Digital Minister and Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching, Bukit Batu assemblyman Arthur Chiong and Senai assemblyman Wong Bor Yang. – Malay Mail