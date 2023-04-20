Driver killed in crash with pickup truck near Bakun junction

BINTULU (April 20): A woman was killed after the car she was driving was involved in an accident with a pickup truck at Jalan Bintulu-Miri, about 7km from Bakun junction this morning.

A spokesman from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said Suzanti Yakob, 49, died at the scene.

The accident also left the 36-year-old pickup driver with injuries.

Five firefighters from Samalaju fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.44am.

It is understood that Suzanti was trapped in the wreckage, while the pickup truck driver managed to get out of his vehicle on his own before the arrival of rescue personnel.

After firefighters extricated Suzanti from her car, medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her body was later handed over to the police for further action.