Foreign Ministry: Arrested duo from High Comm in Bangladesh are Immigration men

KUALA LUMPUR (April 20): The two Malaysian enforcers arrested upon returning to the country were with the Immigration attaché office in the country’s High Commission in Bangladesh, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said today.

The ministry was responding to a report by national news agency Bernama about the arrests by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) earlier today over suspected abuse of entry visas into Malaysia.

“The ministry would like to clarify that the two officers referred to in the Bernama report are Immigration Department officers who had been temporarily deployed to the Immigration Attache’s Office at the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh,” it said in a statement.

Immigration was the purview of the Home Affairs Ministry.

The ministry said it always gave full attention to matters involving the integrity of its diplomats and officers, and pledged to provide complete cooperation to the MACC in line with the government’s commitment to eradicate corruption.

Earlier today, Bernama reported sources as saying the MACC has arrested two Malaysian enforcers who had been stationed at the High Commission in Bangladesh.

The sources also said the commission has frozen at least 20 bank accounts and assets valued at RM3.1 million linked to the syndicate, with the investigation believed to be over the issuance of visas both for tourists and workers from Bangladesh to enter Malaysia. – Malay Mail