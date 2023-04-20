Hasbi: Road safety enforcement, awareness operation nationwide until April 27

KUCHING (April 20): The authorities are carrying out an integrated road safety enforcement and awareness operation until April 27 in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the operation is part of efforts to promote road safety nationwide with the cooperation of the Sarawak Road Safety Council, police, National Anti-Drug Agency, Social Security Organisation (Socso), Immigration Department and Environment Department.

“The operation also involves the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sarawak conducting patrols at 52 strategic locations across the state that are prone to traffic accidents.

“The operation will increase the ‘perception of being caught’ to reduce incidences of traffic offences on the roads,” he said during a walkabout and road safety campaign at a Petros fuel station in Petra Jaya yesterday.

He added the four main pillars of the integrated operation and road safety campaign were on education and advocation, enforcement, prevention and monitoring, and evaluation.

Hasbi said a road ban has been imposed for goods vehicles from April 20 to 21, and from April 24 to 25, to facilitate safer traffic movement during the Hari Raya celebration.

He however said vehicles transporting essential items, medicines and construction materials for mega infrastructure projects were exempted from the road ban.

He also reminded motorists that JPJ is also carrying out enforcement actions on seven major traffic offences that are non-compoundable during this upcoming festival until April 27 where the offenders would be produced in courts for necessary actions.

The seven major non-compoundable traffic offences are cutting queues, overtaking on double lines, not complying with red traffic lights, speeding, using mobile phones while driving, not wearing seatbelt or helmet, and driving on emergency lanes.

To know the latest information about the enforcement actions, members of the public are encouraged to download the MyJPJ mobile application, contact 03-27242522 or head to the nearest JPJ office.

The public can also channel their complaints through the mobile application or email to aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my.