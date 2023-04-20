LCDA organises dialogue on Rumah Sri Aman conservation project

SRI AMAN (April 20): The Land Custody Development Authority (LCDA) in collaboration with the Sarawak Museum Department, project consultants and contractors recently organised a dialogue with community leaders on the Rumah Sri Aman conservation project.

LCDA is the implementing agency of this project under the management of the Ministry of Natural Resources & Urban Development, and the scope of content development and exhibition works at Rumah Sri Aman is jointly supervised by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, who is also Simanggang assemblyman, was invited to attend the dialogue with the community leaders, thereafter followed by breaking of fast at a local hotel.

The programme started with a guided tour to Rumah Sri Aman site led by Prof Dr A. Ghafar Ahmad as the contractor together with the community leaders who came all the way from within Sri Aman, Pantu and Lingga districts.

The programme was later followed by a lecture session on the history of Rumah Sri Aman development, delivered by Sarawak Museum deputy director Dayang Morzanah Awang Haddy, and a talk on the Rumah Sri Aman conservation project.

A dialogue was also held with representatives from the Sri Aman Resident’s Office, representatives among the community leaders, the Sarawak Museum, and LCDA to discuss and exchange ideas on written history and the content of Rumah Sri Aman, for visitors to view.

According to LCDA and Sarawak Museum, the objectives of the dialogue programme were to encourage local community involvement in channelling information about Rumah Sri Aman conservation project; to further explain on the function and purpose of the Rumah Sri Aman conservation; and to provide a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas among the local community and community leaders in Sri Aman.

The Rumah Sri Aman conservation project is expected to be fully completed by the end of this month (April, 2023), while the content of the historical artifacts is scheduled for May.

The launching of the project by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to be held during the Pesta Benak 2023, expected to be in mid-October 2023.

Also present during the tour and dialogue were Sarawak Museum director Nancy Jolhi, Sri Aman Development Authority (Sada) special administrative officer Datu Indit Bangai, LCDA Corporate Affairs manager Sapheri Rosli and a representative from Sri Aman Resident’s Office Azmi Morshidi and others.