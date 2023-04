KUALA LUMPUR (April 20): A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was detected in the sea off Beluran, Sabah at 9.07am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement, said the earthquake struck at a depth of 10km at coordinate 6.6 degrees north and 117.4 degrees east.

“The quake was 37km southeast of Pitas, Sabah and 365km north of Tarakan, Indonesia,” it said.

However, there was no threat of tsunami to Malaysia. — Bernama