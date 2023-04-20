Mile 8 flyover never part of Pan Borneo Highway project, Chong tells Lo

KUCHING (April 20): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen has described the claim by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, that there was a Mile 8 flyover planned as part of the Pan Borneo Highway (PBH) project, as baseless.

Chong, who is Stampin MP, said according to the initial schedule of work which the state Public Works Department (JKR) holds, there was never a Mile 8 flyover planned.

He said Lo, formerly Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman, should “do his homework” and dig into what he himself had said in the past, before making groundless statements.

“YB Lo has been harping on the ‘missing’ Mile 8 flyover, saying that in the PBH project, there was supposed to be a Mile 8 flyover but that the project was terminated by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government during its 22-month rule.

“He has repeated such baseless allegation, that the project had been terminated by the PH government. I advise Lo to do his homework before making such baseless statement,” said Chong.

“There was never such a Mile 8 flyover project in the first list (schedule of work). Nothing was mentioned for Mile 8 flyover. He may have forgotten what he said in 2017. Even at that time, there was no mention of Mile 8 flyover.”

Chong said this at a press conference at the Sarawak DAP headquarters here today, in response to Lo’s recent statement alleging that the then PH government had terminated the Mile 8 flyover project which he claimed was supposed to have been part of the mega highway project.

At the press conference, Chong revealed the schedule of works as part of the evidence that the so-called Mile 8 flyover was never part of the Penrissen stretch which is part of the PBH project.

Based on the JKR’s schedule of works, the four interchanges along Penrissen Road here that were proposed to be upgraded into flyovers were Mile 4 1/2, Mile 6, Mile 7 and Mile 10, he added.

“There was no Mile 8 flyover. This is the official record with the JKR. So I don’t know how Lo could come up with the initial part of the PBH project which included a Mile 8 flyover.

“Based on his statement made in 2017, there was no mention of a Mile 8 flyover. The schedule of works from JKR did not mention a Mile 8 flyover.

“Some residents did question why there was no Mile 8 flyover, but the government did not respond. As the then MPP chairman, Lo was responsible for ensuring the Mile 8 intersection was not included as part of the PBH project.

“They are part of the state and federal governments and he was the council chairman who has all the means to ensure that the flyover could be included,” said Chong.

He also said better traffic management should be put in place to mitigate congestion at the Mile 8 interchange area, and suggested that Tan Kai – Lo’s successor at MPP – look into the issue and liaise with JKR for better traffic management in the area.

“Tan Kai, as the new chairman, could mitigate this problem rather than crying over spilt milk. Even crying is not telling the truth.

“SUPP has always been using the excuse that the 22-month PH rule had terminated many projects which would have been beneficial to the people. This is to cover up more of their incompetence and lack of proper planning in the administration.”

Citing the ‘missing’ Mile 8 flyover as an example, Chong said Lo had repeated the claim “a couple of times” but that this was the first time he had decided to respond.

“There is no evidence that the Mile 8 flyover was proposed. I hope that SUPP, as part of the government, and Lo, as the elected representative, would do their homework before making baseless allegations.”

In a news report dated March 24, 2017, Lo had said four flyovers costing about RM200 million would be built in the MPP area, adding that the four flyovers were at Mile 4, Mile 6, Mile 7 and Mile 9 (Mile 10) of the Kuching-Serian Road, as part of the RM16 billion PBH project.