MMEA Bintulu detains tugboat, barge near Tanjung Batu

BINTULU (April 20): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu Maritime Zone detained a tugboat with a barge at 7.32 nautical miles from Tanjung Batu around 1pm yesterday.

MMEA Bintulu director Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the tugboat and barge were spotted carrying a lorry, excavator, and sand suction machinery.

“After the inspection, the skipper failed to produce any documents related to the tugboat and barge,” he said in a statement.

“Maritime Malaysia advised the tugboat and barge operators to operate with valid documents and carry it with them when in operation.”

Mohd Khairol said the same offence was detected in the same waters less than a week ago.

The inspection yesterday found the tugboat and barge were operated by five crew members, including the skipper, consisting four locals and one foreigner aged between 20 and 52.

Mohd Khairol said all crew members onboard, including a foreigner, were not detained because they had complete and valid identification documents and work permits.

He said the case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM10,000 upon conviction.

“Maritime Malaysia always reminds the maritime community to comply with all legal regulations before doing any activity at sea,” he stressed.

To report any suspicious activity or accident at sea, contact the Malaysian Emergency Response Services line (MERS) 999, Bintulu Maritime Zone Maritime Operations Centre on 086-314254, or Sarawak State Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432544 (24 hours).