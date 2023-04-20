New Arcturus Covid-19 variant detected in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 20): Six Covid-19 positive cases caused by the new XBB1.16 (Arcturus) variant have been detected in Sarawak, said Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM) director Prof Dr David Perera.

Disclosing this to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today, Dr Perera said the Arcturus variant was responsible for the drastic rise in the number of positive cases in India and other countries recently.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has categorised the Arcturus variant as a variant under monitoring due to its potential for increased infectivity and pathogenicity.

“With the detection of the Arcturus variant in the state, the public is strongly advised to be aware of the heightened risk of increased infection rate.

“Everyone must take the necessary precautions to avoid infection and prevent the spread to vulnerable individuals, particularly during the coming festive season,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Perera said another variant detected is the XBB1.11.1, which is the cause of 12 cases detected predominantly in South East Asia.

IHCM, which is tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating in Sarawak, has also successfully sequenced 33 samples between Feb 20 and April 13, 2023.

These samples are positive cases obtained predominantly in Kuching, whereas Serian contributed one case and Sibu, two.

“The Omicron VOC (Variant of Concern) remains the dominant circulating variant with several different XBB.1 sub-variants circulating,” he said.

Uggah, meanwhile, appealed to the public to refrain from doing any open burning to prevent the hot and hazy weather from deteriorating.

“Since the last few days, our Air Pollution Index (API) has recorded readings of 50 and above (moderate air quality). We should all play our parts in protecting ourselves, and please heed any medical advice given.

“If we witness any open burning, please report the case to the Fire and Rescue Department, Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) or Department of Environment (DoE) so that immediate action can be taken,” said the deputy premier.