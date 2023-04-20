PAS Sarawak stands opposed to idea of opening casinos in state

MIRI (April 20): The proposed opening of casinos in Sarawak should be opposed as it would do more harm than good to the people, said Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak commissioner Jofri Jaraiee.

He said such a move, if realised, could lead to gambling addiction and the eventual collapse of the family institution and also society.

“Such consequences outweigh the economic returns premised on casinos being a major stimulus for tourism development, by way of attracting both domestic and international tourists,” he said in a statement, issued in support of the stand by Miri Malay Association (PMM), several Islamic-based organisations and Muslim individuals in Miri who voiced out their disagreement with the proposal to set up a casino in Sarawak.

Proponents of the casino idea have argued about the economic benefits, in that the government imposes a casino tax, at 35 per cent, on gross gaming revenue.

Moreover, they also highlighted the potential of creating a significant number of jobs and other spin-off opportunities.

PMM chairman Radzali Alision, spokesperson for the opposing groups and individuals, said remarks by politicians and others favouring the possible setting up of a casino in Borneo Highlands near Kuching had caused uneasiness among the Muslim population in the state.

He opined that while certain parties believe that the construction of a casino in Sarawak will bring huge profit and thus contribute to the state’s economy, it will have a negative long-term effect that will be borne by the community in the future.

“First, it contradicts the law in Islam that prohibits any gambling activity in the community, and (gambling) is also forbidden by other faiths.

“This should also be emphasised and taken into account, for the well-being of the local community,” Radzali was quoted as having said during a press conference at PMM’s premises in Miri on Monday.

In this regard, Jofri called upon the Sarawak government to act decisively in this matter towards safeguarding the welfare and well-being of the people.

The PAS Sarawak leader also pointed out that it was unlikely that many tourists would be coming to Sarawak just to gamble.

“They visit the state to enjoy its natural beauty. Also, many religions forbid gambling due to its negative impact such as breaking up families, which would eventually lead to many other social ills in society.”

Meanwhile in a recent news report, Malaysia Association of Hotels (MAH) Sarawak Chapter chairman John Teo expressed scepticism about the casino proposal, pointing out the failure of a similar attempt back in the late 1990s.

He said an application to have a casino in Sarawak, specifically in Bario, had been proposed to then-prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the late 90s.

Submitted through a local tycoon, that proposal was later turned down, in line with the provision under the syariah law that bans Muslim from being involved in gambling and related activities.