Passengers told to report bus drivers’ wrongdoings via MyJPJ app

KUCHING (April 20): Bus passengers can now be the eyes and ears of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) by lodging any wrongdoing of their bus drivers via the MyJPJ application.

JPJ Sarawak director Norizan Jili said each complaint, if possible, should include a photo or video, location and time of the offence that is allegedly committed by the bus driver.

“We want these drivers to be aware that they are being watched,” he told reporters at the Kuching Sentral bus terminal during a spot check operation under “Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri”, which will run until April 27.

Among the major traffic offences that could endanger passengers are driving over the speed limit of 90km/h, smoking, or using their smartphones while driving.

Norizan disclosed that they have received reports of bus drivers’ wrongdoing via the MyJPJ application and appropriate actions have been taken against them.

Meanwhile, Norizan disclosed that based on the spot checks that have been conducted so far, all of the buses in Sarawak are road worthy and in a satisfactory condition.

“Even the buses from Kalimantan are checked according to our Malaysian laws. They are also found to be according to specifications,” he added.

Among the checks, he said, are on the tyres, brakes, engine, headlights, turn signal, reflectors, global position (GPS) system, and whether there is any outstanding summons.

Norizan also said, since January last year, no bus drivers in Sarawak have tested positive for drugs .

He explained drug tests are carried out by the National Anti-Drug Agency on all bus drivers at the three main bus terminals in Kuching, Sibu, and Miri.

“In the past, drug tests were carried out randomly. Today, all bus drivers are being tested for drugs,” he added.