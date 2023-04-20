Pillion rider dies, motorcyclist hurt after rear-ended by pickup truck in Sibu

SIBU (April 20): A female pillion rider succumbed to her injuries while the 55-year-old motorcyclist suffered head injuries after the motorcycle they were on got rear-ended by a pickup truck at Jalan Brooke Drive around 8.50pm last night (April 19).

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the pillion rider, who was in her 50s, succumbed to serious head injuries while receiving treatment at Sibu Hospital.

“The accident occurred when the pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old man and moving towards the town direction, hit the motorcycle from behind,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 341(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.