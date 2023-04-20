PM Anwar invites Muslims to make Ramadan ‘final sprint’

KUALA LUMPUR (April 20): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today invited Muslims in the country to make that ‘final sprint’ before Ramadan ends tomorrow by performing acts of worship and good deeds ahead of ushering in Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Saturday.

“Grab all the blessings and continue to pray to Him, inshaAllah,” Anwar said via his social media platforms tonight.

Anwar, meanwhile, also expressed his gratitude for being able to break his fast and perform the Maghrib prayer along with the congregants of the Ashabus Solihin Mosque in Taman Rakan, Kajang today.

“Alhamdulillah, I was given the opportunity to break my fast and perform the Maghrib prayer with the congregants,” Anwar, who also shared photographs of the event, said.

Earlier, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced that Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Saturday, April 22.

Also, in a first for the country, the Malaysia Madani Open House with the Prime Minister in conjunction with Aidilfitri 2023 will be held in three states, namely Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), in a statement today, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would not be holding an Aidilfitri open house at his official residence at Kompleks Seri Perdana in Putrajaya this year. – Bernama