Report: Fadillah says GPS initially backed Muhyiddin as PM candidate

KUCHING (April 20): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had initially backed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister (PM) candidate post-15th General Election (GE15), but acceded to the wish of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to form a unity government for the sake of the nation’s stability.

Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president, said this when interviewed by Malaysiakini today on why GPS had changed its mind on the PM candidate.

He told Malaysiakini that the Agong had expressed that the best scenario at that time was for GPS to help form a unity government.

“(His Majesty) wished that there would be a unity government and asked for our views. Our stand then was … we have written our Statutory Declarations (SDs) to the palace in support of Muhyiddin.

“But GPS will respect whatever decision is made by the Agong and we will support the formation of a unity government for the sake of the nation’s stability.

“(His Majesty) was so relieved (because) by virtue of our stand, that gave (His Majesty) room to decide what will be best for the country,” he was quoted as saying.

Malaysiakini reported that a day after the parliamentary elections on Nov 19 2022, GPS emerged as the fourth largest bloc in Parliament with 23 seats.

Immediately, they locked in their choice of PM and had wanted Muhyiddin, the chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN) which is the second largest bloc in Parliament.

However, what came as a surprise was GPS chairperson Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s announcement that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) were backing Muhyiddin as well.

Two days later, GPS’ position shifted and signalled that it would support any prime ministerial candidate chosen by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Fadillah also told Malaysiakini that Muhyiddin and Abang Johari had spoken over the phone immediately after the GE15 and this led to GPS deciding collectively that they would be backing him (Muhyiddin) for the top job.

“That was the fact then. Eventually, things cropped up in ‘Semenanjung’ (Peninsular Malaysia) involving BN. They said they were not with Muhyiddin. There may be some members who are supporting (Muhyiddin) but as far as the supreme council is concerned, they are not backing him.

“So whatever statutory declarations (SDs made in support of Muhyiddin) were not valid,” Fadillah said.

He dismissed the suggestion that GPS was misled into thinking that Muhyiddin had the numbers because Muhyiddin had submitted SDs with the names of 115 MPs to the Istana Negara because then BN’s top brass had denied backing Muhyiddin.

This led to the Istana Negara summoning the leaders of PN, Pakatan Harapan (PH), BN and GPS to establish whom they were backing as prime minister.

Fadillah, the Petra Jaya MP, said he led the GPS delegation comprising Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi representing PBB; Serian MP Datuk Richard Riot (Sarawak United People’s Party) and Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (Parti Rakyat Sarawak).

“This was what transpired. We were told that there was no clarity as far as who was going to be prime minister in terms of support from the Members of Parliament,” Fadillah stressed, adding prior to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s appointment as PM on Nov 24 last year, there were no negotiations with the other coalitions.

Fadillah insisted that GPS’ primary objective then was to form a stable and strong government and could not afford to be playing politics.

Fadillah also dismissed the possibility that GPS would form a unity government at state level with federal-level allies, or that the party was open to a new electoral pact because unlike some states in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak’s government is very stable and there is no need to experiment new political equation.

On the forthcoming Sarawak state elections, which must be held by 2026 at the latest, he said there is no need for an electoral pact as GPS would field candidates for all the 82 state seats.

He reiterated that Sarawak is best managed by Sarawak-based parties.