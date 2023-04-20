Rhinos back on right track

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): Datuk Ong Kim Swee has hailed the Rhinos’ performance in the 6-1 thrashing of Kelantan FC, saying it has certainly put the team ‘back on the right track’ in the Super League campaign.

The victory achieved through Daniel Ting’s brace and one goal each from Dominic Tan, Baddrol Bakthiar, Stuart Wilkin and Telmo Castanheira ensured Sabah FC return to winning ways in the league and keep their unbeaten home record intact.

More importantly, the Rhinos who had been wasteful with their chances in the previous matches showed their ruthlessness in front of goal that led to them registering their biggest league win of the season.

A delighted head coach Kim Swee however played down the comfortable scoreline as he stressed Wednesday’s win at the Likas Stadium was particularly crucial especially after the team failed to win in their last three league fixtures.

“What’s important is the three points and we are able to extend our unbeaten streak in Likas.

“After our FA Cup win (over Kelantan United FC on Saturday), the players returned with a much better performance, particularly when it comes to turning many of the scoring chances into goals.

“We must now make sure that we maintain the momentum in our future matches,” he told reporters after the game.

Sabah FC got off to a best possible start when Daniel struck home from close range in the fourth minute before he doubled the lead with a downward header seven minutes later, as he benefited from two neat assists from South Korean footballer Kwang Min Ko.

The Rhinos continued to dominate but without adding to their tally for the rest of the first half and it proved costly when Kelantan FC reduced the deficit just one minute after the half-time break.

Miguel Cifuentes was allowed too much time and space to turn and curled the ball home from outside of the box, capitalising on the only time the home defence lost their focus on the night.

Dominic however spared his fellow defenders blushes in Sabah FC’s very next attack. The central defender reacted the quickest to slam a half-cleared ball into the back of the net to restore the two-goal lead.

The Rhinos never looked back as Baddrol scored goal number four with a low shot from a Stuart’s cutback in the 68th minute before the latter volleyed home the fifth in the 75th minute.

There was still time for a sixth goal late on when Castanheira finished off a well-timed forward pass from Stuart, lifting the ball over the advancing Kelantan FC goalkeeper Mohd Farhan Abu Bakar and into the unguarded net.

Commenting further, Kim Swee, knowing well that Sabah will play consecutive home games after this, said the Rhinos must take full advantage of playing in Likas while to try and improve on their away record.

“Two losses and a draw in our last three away fixtures … it is still early in the season but we have to be better.

“The victory has certainly put us back on the right track and we must keep our 100 per cent record in Likas intact while get better result on the road.

“We must take full advantage of playing in Kota Kinabalu in the next three or four matches to be closer at the top of the league standing,” he said.

After nine rounds of matches, the Rhinos are fourth on 16 points with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) leading on 27 points followed by Selangor FC (22 points) and Sri Pahang FC (17 points).

Sabah FC will next face Selangor FC at the Likas Stadium on April 27.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee said the players would be given several days off to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri before returning to training in preparation for the Selangor FC clash.