Sarawak Christians send Aidilfitri greetings to Muslim community

KUCHING (April 20): Christians in Sarawak have sent their warm greetings to the Muslim community for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In a press statement today, Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) chairman the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute said the greetings for the celebration were sent with joy.

“As you celebrate this auspicious feast, having observed the fasting month of Ramadan, we pray that this celebration will bring greater blessings of joy and happiness to all, especially as families, friends, and neighbours gather together from near and far, to celebrate, Malaysian style.

“Indeed, may this time of forgiveness and joyful celebration strengthen and enrich all familial bonds and relationships, and among friends and neighbours,” he said.

Danald said Malaysians are blessed for being able to celebrate the country’s various religious and cultural festivals together.

He also pointed out that the Christian community deeply appreciates the warm and meaningful greetings extended by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as well as Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, for the recent Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

“This indeed is what Malaysia is about – a celebration of colours and creeds!

“May we use this opportunity to resolve to walk and work together as fellow citizens of our beloved country to bring about greater understanding, respect, peace, justice, and harmony in our nation,” he added.

Danald is Bishop of Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam.

Besides the Anglican Church, other ACS members are the Roman Catholic Church, Methodist Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference, Methodist Sarawak Iban Annual Conference, Borneo Evangelical Mission, Seventh Day Adventist, and Salvation Army.