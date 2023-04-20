SDMC identifies 23 hotspots as Sarawak braces for prolonged dry weather

KUCHING (April 20): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has identified 23 hotspots throughout the state as Sarawak braces for prolonged dry weather.

The SDMC said generally the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading throughout the state remained moderate.

The committee said apart from SDMC, other government agencies were also deploying their assets, resources and manpower to face the uncertain weather conditions and dry spell as well as take the necessary steps.

“To overcome the hot season, open burning has been banned and those who breach the warnings will be issued notices. The relevant agencies have also been directed to ensure all equipment used in incidents of fire are in good condition.

“The committee is also preparing for all eventualities caused by dry weather and the increase of hotspots. The public have been urged to help government agencies to face the dry season by not carrying out open burning, especially in housing areas and places where peat soil is found,” said SDMC in a statement, here today.

The SDMC also advised members of the public to reduce outdoor activities to safeguard their health. – Bernama