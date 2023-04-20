Senator urges Sarikei police to step up patrols during holidays

SARIKEI (April 20): Senator Roderick Wong Siew Lead is urging the police here to step up patrols to beef up security during the festive holidays.

“Theft cases in Sarikei have become more serious of late, especially vehicle thefts and house burglaries. Frequent thefts have worried the public,” he said.

He thus called on the police to increase the frequency of patrol to ensure the safety of the public, especially during the festive season.

“The police should also reveal more information about theft, such as where, when, and how they happen. This will allow the public to be better prepared to prevent themselves from becoming the next victims,” he suggested.

Wong highlighted this security issue to the district police chief, Supt Awang Arfian Awang Bujang, during his visit to the station on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarikei branch chairman, Wong Ling Biu and his team.

He also suggested that the police included members of the public on voluntary patrol groups if they were short of manpower.

“Cooperation between the police and the people can reduce crime and also expand the scope of police patrols, and help the police handle cases more effectively,” Wong said.

Later, he distributed ‘bubur lambuk’ to staff at Sarikei police station.