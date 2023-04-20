S’wak journalists association gives out 7,700 packs of bubur lambuk, 900 food baskets to needy

BINTULU (April 20): The Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) has successfully distributed a total of 7,700 packets of bubur lambuk and 900 food baskets to needy families throughout Sarawak, under its Bubur Lambuk and Sumbangsih Ramadan Media Sarawak 2023 programme.

Its president Andy Jong said at the 12th and final location of distribution in Bintulu yesterday, 600 packets of bubur lambuk and 150 food baskets were distributed to needy families.

He said the programme in Bintulu was held in collaboration with Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association (Macma) Bintulu branch.

The programme which kicked off on March 25 in Kuching was sponsored by Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd and Tong Seng Huat Rice Trading Sdn Bhd, Jong added.

“This programme aims to give little help to people in need regardless of race and religion.

“It is an initiative of the association to help ease the burden of the needy families who will be celebrating the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said in his opening speech.

Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang, who officiated at the event, congratulated FSJA, the sponsors and Macma Bintulu for making the programme in Bintulu a success.

He was happy to see such a good partnership among the non-governmental organisations and business entities in carrying out corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

“Such a programme is implemented to further invigorate community relations of various races and religions, and to show the uniqueness that we have in Sarawak.

“It is hoped that this programme can benefit those in need and encourage more CSR initiatives in the future,” he said.

He thanked everyone involved in making this programme a success.

“May the Ramadan month bring happiness and blessings to all,” he said.

Also present were Tong Seng Huat Trading Sdn Bhd Bintulu branch manager Tan Song Lin and Macma Bintulu chairperson Norhayati Abdullah Lau.