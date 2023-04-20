Tiong: Community leaders are not ‘party assets’

BINTULU (April 20): No political party should regard the title of community leader as their ‘party ‘asset’ nor should they use the membership in their party as a pre-condition for appointment of a community leader, said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said unfortunately some parties expect these office bearers to sit in their service centres permanently, exploiting the system.

“These unhealthy practices have attracted complaints from many people, including those well-performing leaders that may be discarded due to the wrong political party affiliation.

“As a six-term Bintulu MP, I cannot stand to see such an abuse of the appointment of community leaders within my constituency, which has become too politicised,” he said in a statement today.

According to Tiong, during the Bintulu selection panel subcommittee meeting for community leaders and ethnic group leaders at the District Office, he raised the issue that some leaders have been using their area’s elected reps’ service centres for their own purposes.

He said these acts by certain parties have raised public suspicions that those parties are placing community leaders and ketua kaum in their service centres to act as their ‘party assets’ in disguise.

This, he said, has deviated from the original intention of serving the people without political affiliation.

Tiong said the relevant people involved must follow the procedures, including the fact that community leaders must be present at the district offices to serve, instead of sitting in those service centres.

“I understand that similar situations have gone on for some time now in Bintulu or Sibu. If we don’t stop this, it will lead to more trouble later.

“Many people have expressed their concerns to me. Are community leaders serving the people or the elected representatives?” he said.

Tiong also pointed out that during the meeting, he stressed that to ensure that community leaders can perform at their best service performance, the authorities involved must add or reduce the number of community leaders according to the current population size of their respective areas.

He said a community leader to serve too large an area would be counterproductive.

“Re-organising service areas to a community leader would prevent them from being overwhelmed and affect their service quality, which would be a benefit to the people,” he said.

Most importantly, he said the appointed community leader must put the well-being and rights of the people first, and not seek personal gain.

Tiong said if they are found to have violated this trust, the title of community leader should be revoked and replaced with someone who can do the job.