Two arrested for alleged drug abuse, possession in Bintulu

BINTULU (April 20): Police have arrested two men under a bridge at Jalan Tatau-Sibu yesterday for alleged drug abuse and drug possession.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said drugs weighing 5.3g were also seized from the suspects aged 29 and 36.

He disclosed that both suspects were also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Initial investigation revealed that the confiscated drugs were also used for distribution around the Tatau area which could be used by about 50 drug addicts,” he said.

Batholomew said the suspects are being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.

He urged the public to channel any information related to drug offences to IPD Bintulu by calling 086-318304.