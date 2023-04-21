23,000 acres for planting coconut trees in Tambunan

TAMBUNAN (April 21): The Tambunan People’s Economic Development Cooperative (KoperTambunan) will utilize 22-23 thousand acres of abandoned grass reserves in several villages here to plant commercial coconuts trees as an added value to develop the residents’ livestock.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan said the joint venture that directly benefits the residents will be managed jointly by KoperTambunan and the Malaysian Kuwait Investment Corporation (MKIC).

“KoperTambunan will represent all grass reserves when signing the joint venture agreement with MKIC,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey who is also the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry disclosed this when officiating the Kaamatan Festival of Mukim Toboh level here.

Meanwhile, Dr Jeffrey, who is also Tambunan State Assemblyman, informed that the district will have a KPD agricultural produce collection centre in Solibog to overcome the problem of residents selling agricultural products.

According to him, the collection centre is expected to be fully implemented this year.

“So the agricultural produce of the residents can be sent directly to the collection centre to be bought in cash by KPD,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Tambunan District Officer Sobitun Makajil and Community Development Leader Alexius Kiob.

Meanwhile, in increasing rice production, Dr Jeffrey announced that the government had approved allocations to upgrade the irrigation system here to solve the problem of water drainage to rice fields.

Regarding the development of the village, he informed that RM968 thousand had been spent throughout 2022 to implement various facilities for residents in Mukim of Toboh.