Ahmad Zahid, Fadillah extend Aidilfitri wishes to all Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR (April 21): Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today extended Aidilfitri wishes to all Muslims in the country who will celebrate 1 Syawal tomorrow (April 22).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, hopes that Aidilfitri will be celebrated with gratitude.

“I pray for all Muslims in Malaysia to be blessed by Allah SWT. Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” said Ahmad Zahid on his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, in a message posted on his Facebook page, said the arrival of Syawal is the biggest victory for every Muslim who fasts properly throughout Ramadan.

He said Ramadan teaches the meaning of gratitude, patience and sacrifice, as well as being grateful for the blessings that have been given and adopting simplicity in all matters.

“Syawal also teaches us the meaning of sharing joy with our loved ones, strengthening existing relationships, and renewing our spirit of brotherhood.

“Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to my family and friends. For those who are returning to their respective hometowns, may you always be careful during the journey to your hometown,” said Fadillah who prayed that the brotherhood spirit among Malaysians will last. — Bernama