Anwar denies claims linking Madani Aidilfitri open house to state elections

PETALING JAYA (April 21): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today dismissed allegations that the government decided to hold the Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri open house in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu because these PAS-led states will be holding state elections this year.

The prime minister said many other states including Selangor would be holding similar events in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

“Many states, Selangor too … No, no (not only in opposition-held states),” he told reporters briefly at Masjid As-Salam, Pangsapuri Petaling Perma here.

He was asked about allegations that the government deliberately chose these states as they are controlled by the opposition and would be holding their state elections in the next few months.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) announced that the Malaysia Madani Open House with the Prime Minister in conjunction with Aidilfitri 2023 will be held in three states, namely Kedah on April 29, Kelantan (May 12) and Terengganu (May 13).

JPM also said Anwar was expected to attend three other open house events, in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan.

Earlier, the prime minister had performed Friday prayers together with the local community at Masjid As-Salam.

He arrived at the mosque at about 1pm, accompanied by Taman Medan state assemblyman Shamsul Firdaus Mohamed Supri.

Anwar and other worshippers listened to a sermon entitled ‘Meraih Hasil Tarbiah Ramadan’ (Reaping the Benefits of Ramadan), which was delivered by the mosque’s Dakwah Bureau head Mohamad Firdaus Mahad.

After performing the prayers led by Mohamad Firdaus, Anwar mingled with the people before leaving the mosque at about 2.15pm. – Bernama