SIBU (April 21): Bone fragments believed to be human skeletal remains were found in an open space at Sibu Jaya housing estate.

A man who went to the nearby bush of the housing estate to ease himself stumbled upon the bone fragments at about 9.30am today.

He immediately went to Sibu Jaya police station to lodge a report.

Police went to the scene and also found a luggage at the same venue.

They brought back the remains to Sibu hospital for further action.