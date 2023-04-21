BSN hopes to achieve full EBB coverage in Sarawak by year-end

KUCHING (April 21): Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) targets to achieve full coverage of its registered bank agents (EBB) in Sarawak by the end of this year, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The service coverage now stands at 98 per cent.

In announcing this here yesterday, he said the bank only had to have a bank agent in Nanga Merit (Kapit) to achieve the target.

There are 224 EBB bank agent premises throughout the state.

“We know it is very difficult to reach every corner of the state, which is as big as the peninsula, but it has so far covered 98 per cent of all sub-districts throughout Sarawak.

“Our BSN officers have gone to Nanga Merit to see if a bank agent can be stationed there. If successful, we can say that we have achieved 100 per cent coverage in Sarawak,” Ahmad said when met during a visit to the BSN Satok branch here yesterday.

Ahmad, also Pontian MP, added that bank agents plays a critical role in the development of the national banking system.

He said the expansion of the bank agents in the rural areas would encourage the people to use the banking system.

“We know that commercial banks are not keen to open branches in unprofitable areas and in rural areas.”

On mobile banking services, he said BSN provided the services to rural areas that have no access to the internet.

“We have three mobile banking service vehicles to serve seven locations in the state. The locations are Sungai Asap, Sebauh, Tatau, Pakan, Kabong, Beluru and Bekenu,” Ahmad said.

Director of BSN Sarawak Amri Ahmad was also present during the visit.