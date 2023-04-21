Car in Tanjung Manis lands in ditch, driver unhurt

SIBU (April 21): A woman escaped unhurt after the vehicle she was driving lost control and landed in a roadside ditch at Jalan Serdeng, Tanjung Manis today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said a distress call on the accident was received at about 10.45am and four firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

“When the firefighters arrived at the location, it was found that there was a self-inflicted accident involving a Toyota Vios driven by a woman that landed in the roadside ditch,” the statement added.

The victim, who was on her way to Sibu, managed to get out of the car before the arrival of the rescuers.

After ensuring that the situation was under control, the firefighters returned to base.