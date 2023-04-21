Cost and convenience: Traditional ‘pelita’ giving way to Raya lightings in Sibu

SIBU (April 21): The lighting of traditional oil lamps during Hari Raya is becoming less of a norm as homeowners here prefer modern colourful decorative lightings instead.

A visit to Kampung Usahajaya Baru and several villages here Thursday found only a few houses with oil lamps put up, unlike in the past where such lamps would brightly light up the compound of almost every home.

Sibu Municipal Council deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley recalled that the lighting up of kerosene lamps was the norm especially in the final week before Hari Raya.

“These kerosene lamps or ‘pelita’ provide a warm and cosy ambiance, and the flickering flame creates a sense of tradition and nostalgia.

“But the unsubsidised price of kerosene now makes it way too expensive to buy to light up the ‘pelita’ compared to years past,” he told The Borneo Post, adding that in Sibu, only one petrol station sells kerosene.

He said the wide availability of cheaper decorative LED lights has made it the more popular and economical choice for homeowners, while also being more environmentally friendly compared to the burning of oil lamps.

“LED lights also do not pose a fire hazard and can last for years. Regardless, it is somewhat sad to think that fewer and fewer of the younger generation will get to experience the traditional pelita in the final days of Ramadan, where kampungs would often compete to show their creativity with the kerosene lamps.”

Concurring with Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar was Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli, who said the difficulty in obtaining kerosene meant that more people now prefer the easier option of using decorative lights.

“When it comes to Hari Raya, the excitement and the night ambience is livelier with the brightly-lit oil lamps. But this tradition is slowly giving way to the cheaper and easier-to-maintain choice of festive LED lights,” he said.

Towards this end, Abdul Taib suggested rolling out of competitions or having a designated area to display oil lamps to enliven the festive atmosphere.

A resident of Kampung Pa’ Dris here, Mohd Safree Mohd Kassim, opined that the unpredictable weather including rain and strong winds is among the reasons why folks in his village prefer modern decorative lightings.

“These days, it is easier to decorate our houses with modern lights, as we can just switch them on when night falls without having to worry about the weather,” he said.