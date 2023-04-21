Give Bobolians in Sabah annual allocation – association

KOTA KINABALU (April 21): The government should give bobolians in Sabah an annual allocation just like religious bodies such as churches, mosques and temples.

Sabah Customary Practitioners Association (Sunduan Nabalu) president Shalmon Sangan said this as their virtues and sacrifices are underappreciated.

He said bobolians are not even included in the list of social aid recipients and should be given the same attention as religious bodies here.

“Since time, the bobolians have been performing their duties regardless of time and place, carrying out rituals for the safety of nature and the people regardless of their background.

“Hence, it is appropriate that they are helped as best as possible. The funding could be channeled to the Bobolian Organisation Sabah for this effort,” he said.

Shalmon said this when attending a ‘Tumabur Do Adau’ ritual ceremony in conjunction with the solar eclipse phenomenon near Kampung Bantayan, Tuaran, on Thursday.

Starting from 9.30am until 3pm, the ceremony was led by Tuaran bobolian chief Odun Badin along with several other bobolians from the district.

“The purpose of the ceremony was to ask for blessings and safety from the creator, Kinorohingan, so that our nature and people are protected from all evil.

“This ritual is very rarely performed and is only held during solar eclipse phenomenons,” said Shalmon.

He further explained that such rituals and ceremonies have been carried out throughout generations since before the arrival of new religions such as Christianity and Islam.

Shalmon added that the ceremony is a requirement of religious customs for traditional communities and is still practised today.

Also present at the ceremony were Suang Lotud Association president Datuk Freddie Sua, traditional leaders and practitioners, as well as representatives from the Sabah Cultural Board and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).