JPJ issues 45 notices for traffic offences along Jln Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (April 21): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 45 notices to traffic offenders during a roadblock along Jalan Kuching-Serian yesterday.

In a Facebook post, JPJ said the Ops Khas Motosikal roadblock was held in conjunction with the ongoing Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023, which will run until April 27.

The operation yesterday also involved personnel from the National Anti-Drug Agency, Immigration Department, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency, and the Department of Environment.

Among the notices issued were for offences such as not wearing a seatbelt, no driver’s licence, and no road tax.

There were also other offences such as lorries still on the road despite a ban on heavy vehicles during the festive season.

Besides the notices, JPJ also seized a motorcycle for illegal modifications, while a driver was arrested after a drug test found him positive for methamphetamine abuse.

The operation also saw the Immigration Department detaining 10 foreigners, believed to be undocumented, while the Department of Environment issued 10 notices to vehicles for pollution.