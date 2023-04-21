King tells M’sians to be grateful for religious freedom

KUALA LUMPUR (April 21): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged the people to learn from the tragedy that befell the Palestinian people, who are often oppressed by the Israeli Zionist regime, especially in terms of religious freedom.

His Majesty said the people should be grateful because all races and religions in the country are free to conduct worship and celebrate their respective festivals with joy and excitement.

“Transcending borders and differences, Malaysians celebrate holy festivals of various religions in harmony and by visiting each other.

“Malaysians can also continue their daily lives with a sense of tolerance and without any gaps between races and religions. It is an unparalleled gift and blessing from Allah SWT,” His Majesty said in a message in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023/1444H, which was aired on local television channels tonight.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong said this situation is far different from that of Muslims in Palestine as the Zionist regime mercilessly launched attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the month of Ramadan when they were performing prayers.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said every year in the last days of Ramadan and before Syawal, the Zionist regime would carry out extreme provocations against Muslims in Palestine.

“Malaysia and the world strongly condemn the attacks on the Palestinian worshippers and the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli regime forces,” he said, while urging the people to cultivate a commitment to continue to be united and maintain peace in the country.

His Majesty also called on the people to uphold loyalty to the king and the country as a foundation for unity towards a glorious future for the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also prayed for the safety and well-being of Malaysians affected by the conflict in Sudan.

“May the conflicts in Sudan and Palestine find a peaceful end,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

His Majesty also expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices of those who are on duty during Aidilfitri, especially healthcare workers, the Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel as well as all those entrusted with safeguarding the well-being, peace and sovereignty of the country.

He also advised those returning to their hometown to always prioritise safety and obey the laws that have been set.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also prayed that all Malaysians, no matter where they are, will always be protected and blessed by Allah SWT.

“Let us pray so that our beloved country of Malaysia will continue to remain peaceful in unity and progress towards a glorious future,” His Majesty said. – Bernama