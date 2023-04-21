Kuching cops set up ERT to monitor Raya traffic

KUCHING (April 21): The district police here have formed an Emergency Response Team (ERT) to monitor traffic flow and congestion from April 20 to 27 during Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the ERT from the district’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will focus on areas which are expected to be congested.

“The ERT will spring into action once should there be traffic congestion in areas such as shopping malls and main roads,” he said.

He added main roads expected to have heavy traffic flow include Kuching-Samarahan expressway, Jalan Tun Jugah, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Satok, Jalan Lapangan Terbang, Jalan Gambier and Jalan Main Bazaar.

Meanwhile, he said Op Selamat 20 – launched in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration – also serves to watch against road accidents and housebreakings.

“Those leaving their homes to return to their hometowns or kampungs are advised to notify the police,” said Ahsmon.

Home owners can fill up the form at the nearest police station or through the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) phone application. The link to the app is available on Kuching district police headquarter’s Facebook page.

This year’s Op Selamat 20 involves 20 police officers and 80 rank-and-file personnel from the Kuching district headquarters.