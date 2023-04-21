Lo’s notion of only GPS reps in parliament ‘delusional and flawed’, says DAP man

KUCHING (April 21): Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang’s notion that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) should be the sole representative for Sarawak in Parliament has been termed as ‘delusional and flawed’.

Michael Kong, special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, said Lo’s statement had failed to acknowledge the importance of democracy, fair representation and the diversity of the state’s population.

“First and foremost, democracy is based on the principle of representation, where individuals and groups are given a voice and a vote in the decision-making process.

“By limiting representation to a single political party such as GPS, the principles of democracy are undermined. The election of non-GPS parties such as DAP (Democratic Action Party) ensures that the diverse voices and interests of the people of Sarawak are heard and represented, and that the decisions made in Parliament reflect the will of the people.

“Moreover, fair representation is essential in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multilingual society like Sarawak,” he said yesterday in a statement issued in response to Lo’s recent remark that GPS should be the only representation of Sarawak in Parliament.

Being home to a diverse range of communities including the Malay, Chinese, Iban, Bidayuh, and Melanau, Kong said they all deserve to be represented in Parliament.

He said that limiting representation to a single political party would only serve to marginalise some groups and perpetuate a sense of inequality.

He said, for instance, one major issue that had plagued Sarawak under Sarawak Barisan Nasional’s (BN, now GPS) rule was the rampant land grabbing and logging activities that had taken place, often at the expense of the rights and livelihoods of Sarawakians, particularly the indigenous communities.

According to him, this has led to the destruction of forests, pollution of rivers, and displacement of communities, resulting in loss of biodiversity, social unrest, and economic disruption.

He claimed that despite efforts by civil society groups and environmentalists to raise awareness about these issues, Sarawak BN had been accused of being complicit in these activities, either through corruption, lack of political will or failure to enforce laws and regulations.

“Moreover, the lack of transparency and accountability in the governance of Sarawak has also been a cause for concern. Under GPS or Sarawak BN’s rule, allegations of corruption, cronyism, and abuse of power were rampant, with little action taken to address these issues.

“This has eroded public trust in the government and contributed to a sense of disenfranchisement among many Sarawakians, particularly those who have been marginalised by the state’s development policies,” he added.

Kong said it was thus important for Lo to recognise that ‘GPS is not infallible, and its policies and decisions may not always align with the best interests of the people of Sarawak’.

Without the checks and balances provided by other political parties, he felt that GPS may become complacent and unaccountable, which could ultimately lead to a decline in governance and a lack of responsiveness to the needs of the people.

He reiterated that Lo’s assertion that GPS should be the sole representative for Sarawak in Parliament ‘is flawed and goes against the basic fabric which Sarawak is founded upon’.

“We must always ensure that the non-GPS political parties be allowed to represent the people of Sarawak and this will only ensure that the diverse voices and interests of the people of Sarawak are heard and represented,” Kong added.