Man hospitalised after gas leakage at flour mill

KOTA KINABALU (April 21): A Hazmat team was deployed to a flour mill at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) on Friday after reports of a gas leakage.

Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station chief Ordine Gilu said the seven-man Hazmat team and three EMRS personnel had rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at around 4.25pm.

He said the Hazmat team had found a partly unconscious 27-year-old man outside the building while they were carrying out decontamination around the vicinity.

“The man was given preliminary aid before an ambulance sent him to Hospital Queen Elizabeth I.

“After ensuring there were no further dangers at the scene, the operation concluded at 5.28pm,” said Ordine in a statement on Friday.

Ordine said the team had reported traces of LPG gas and methyl bromide from gas cylinders there during the operation.

It was learnt that the workers had noticed the leakage and closed the cylinders before the rescue team arrived.

In a separate case, a house was partly burned in a People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Kudat on the same day.

Kudat Fire and Rescue Station chief Ishak bin Jabas said the house was 10 per cent burnt in the afternoon incident.

He said the house owner had managed to put out the fire before firefighters arrived at the scene.

“After inspecting for further dangers and advising the house owner to be more careful in the future, the operation concluded at 1.50pm,” said Ishak.